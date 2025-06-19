Lightning strikes may seem just like a scene out of Sweet Home Alabama, but they actually claim lives across the U.S. each year, and New York is no exception.

A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzed lightning-related fatalities across the United States between 2006 and 2021. They examined how often and where these deadly strikes occur. The data highlights regional patterns and long-term trends, offering a state-by-state breakdown of deaths caused directly by lightning.

The CDC’s findings underscore how lightning remains a seasonal but serious hazard, particularly during the warmer months when outdoor activity increases.

Who’s Most at Risk?

Data shows that:

Men are four times more likely than women to be struck

The average age of a lightning strike victim is 37

About 1 in 3 lightning injuries happen indoors, often from touching plumbing or electronics during a storm

Outdoor workers and recreational enthusiasts face the highest risk, especially those in construction, agriculture, boating, or sports

The Odds Are Low, But Not Zero

According to National Weather Service (NWS) data:

The odds of being struck in any given year in the U.S. are about 1 in 1,222,000

Over an average 80-year lifespan, your odds rise to 1 in 15,300

For every one person struck, about 10 others are affected indirectly

While that may sound unlikely, it happens more often than you think. Nationwide, 27 people are killed each year on average, and roughly 270 more are injured.

Lightning Strikes in the Northeast

Though the Southeast sees the most lightning activity, thunderstorms are still a regular summer occurrence across Central New York. The Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, and Finger Lakes often experience fast-moving, pop-up storms that can carry dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, even without the heavy rain.

In total, New York State ranks alongside Pennsylvania and New Jersey for having between 6 to 15 lightning-related deaths in the last 15 years, according to the CDC’s state-by-state data.

Lightning Safety Tips for New Yorkers

Even though lightning strikes are statistically rare, taking the right precautions can significantly reduce your risk:

When thunder roars, go indoors. Wait at least 30 minutes after the last rumble to resume outdoor activities.

Avoid tall, isolated trees, open fields, metal fences, and water.

Stay off phones, computers, and plumbing during a storm... even indoors.

If caught outside with no shelter, crouch low with feet together and hands over your ears. Do not lie flat.

Lightning Can Leave More Than a Burn

Survivors of lightning strikes often deal with long-term complications, including:

Memory loss

Hearing damage

Chronic pain

Psychological trauma

In short, while death may not be common, the impact can last a lifetime.

Lightning Facts:

New York Lightning Deaths (2006–2021): 6–15

U.S. Annual Average Deaths: 27

Odds of Being Struck in Your Lifetime: 1 in 15,300

Highest Risk States: Florida, Texas, Colorado

Highest Risk Times: Late afternoon and early evening in summer

What This Means for Central New York

Utica and the broader Central region are no strangers to fast-moving summer storms. So even if lightning-related deaths are less frequent here than in storm-heavy southern states, New Yorkers should stay alert, especially during July and August, when storm activity peaks.

Remember: If you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck.

