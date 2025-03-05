Police and school officials at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches, Long Island, are investigating how a student got their hands on marijuana gummies—and why they decided to share them with classmates. The result? Eleven students ended up in the hospital Monday morning.

According to Suffolk County police, the students who got sick were 13 and 14 years old. Where did the edibles come from? That’s still unclear. It’s also not known whether the student who handed them out realized they contained THC or simply thought they were regular candy.

By Monday night, the school district confirmed that a 12th student, who also consumed the gummies, went home with their family while the others were still being treated.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed, and it remains to be seen whether any students will face disciplinary action.

