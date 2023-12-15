Hook, Line, Sizzle- Syracuse Celebrates ‘America’s Best Fish Fry’

Lists come out all the time with which state has the best this or that but generally leave Central New York off of it. However, Syracuse is now home to one of "America's Best Fish Fry."

Most Central New Yorkers has their own personal favorite place to go get a fish fry, but have you ever thought about venturing out? You should check out one place in Syracuse that was recently named one of the best in America by Mashed.

Mashed put out a list of the top 16 absolute best fish fries in the United States. It made total sense that Wisconsin, Minnesota, and New Orleans made the list. However, Syracuse did make the cut too. The place to go- Sandy and Sons Kitchen, part of a bowling alley:

After sitting vacant for three years, the Village Lanes bowling alley in East Syracuse was revitalized in 2011 by Sandy and Jon Paninski. They bade farewell to the shag carpeting, refurbished the oak bar, and now Sandy & Sons Kitchen is a popular hangout for Central New Yorkers.

How do they make their famous fish fry?

Sandy & Sons Kitchen dredges haddock fillets in an egg-milk dip and coats them with Golden Dipt breading. After frying in 350-degree vegetable oil, the fish is served in a sandwich or with sides. You can choose macaroni or potato salad, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, or French fries. The restaurant even uses vegetables like onions, peppers, and corn that are grown on the family farm.

Fans on the internet say to get to the bowling alley early, because Sandy's Friday fish fries regularly sell out.

Another New York Restaurant Made The List Too

Take the trip from Syracuse to Buffalo and make the stop at Wiechec's Lounge:

You can get the fish fry any day of the week, but on Friday you also have the option to order scallops and shrimp — and you'll probably have to put your name on a list and wait. Take a seat in the wood-paneled restaurant among the softball players coming off the diamonds across the street. Then, choose from beer-battered, crumb-coated, broiled, or Cajun blackened fish that comes with coleslaw, fries, and macaroni salad. Or opt for the fish sandwich on a long sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and cheese.

Apple Granny in Lewiston New York near Niagara Falls also made this list. So to review, New York made THIS LIST three times.

From A to Z- Amazing Fish Fries In Central New York You Need To Try Looking for a new place to go grab your weekly fish fry? We've got you covered. Here's just a few amazing spots we've been to in the area that we think you should try. We have it covered from A to Z.

*Disclaimer - these are not the only places to get fish fry. There are plenty of others that are just as good. You can find plenty of other recommendations on Facebook. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Can You Match These Fish Frys To Central NY Area Restaurants? Konrad Mozdzen used the pandemic as a time to conduct an experiment. He tried 69 different restaurant's Fish Fry and determined his favorites. Can you match the photos to his list Gallery Credit: Kaylin