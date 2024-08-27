Did you know that the oldest road race in Oneida County is held in Rome every year? It's not the Boilermaker.

The Honor America Days 5k Parade Run is the oldest in Oneida County. It's all happening on Saturday September 7th.

Honor America Day Race(HAD) has gone through course and name changes of its start in 1970. Most importantly , the race was consistently held in conjunction with Rome summer community celebrations.

This year the race precedes Rome’s Honor America Days parade and follows the parade route. The event has runners from age 8 to 80 who participate in this family-friendly event. The HAD 5k Parade Run is always held in July, but due to the tornado in Rome this summer the event was moved.

Honor America Days 2024

The Parade steps off at 10am on Saturday, September 7th, followed later that evening by the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert, featuring popular show tunes, marches, and Americana at its best on the west lawn of Fort Stanwix National Monument in downtown Rome.

Enjoy the cannon fire, the ringing of church bells, and a spectacular fireworks show as the evening closes with the performance of the 1812 Overture and the Stars and Stripes. This year the Honor America Days theme is "Celebrating Our Heritage!"

