The holiday season brings out some of the most creative displays of cheer. Neighborhoods glow with lights, inflatables fill front yards, and homes transform into festive showcases. For some though, keeping the fun confined to their property is not enough. Decorating a car for the season can feel like a playful way to spread cheer everywhere you go.

Before you start wrapping your vehicle in bulbs or planning a glowing rooftop display, it is important to understand what New York allows on the road. While holiday spirit is encouraged, vehicle lighting is treated very differently from home decorations.

What New York Law Says About Christmas Lights on Cars

New York has strict regulations when it comes to vehicle lighting, and decorative illumination is not allowed. Christmas lights, LED strands, and any colorful lighting attached to a moving vehicle are illegal on public roadways. Drivers who add them can receive a traffic ticket.

State law outlines exactly which lights and colors are permitted. The front of a vehicle may only display white or amber lights. The rear must use red for brake lamps and red or amber for turn signals. Any additional lighting that displays vibrant or unusual colors is prohibited while the vehicle is operating.

Legal Ways to Decorate Your Car for the Holidays

If you still want a festive vehicle, New York does allow certain non illuminated decorations. Items like wreaths, antlers, bows, or tassels are permitted as long as they are securely attached and do not block the driver’s view, the vehicle’s required lights, or the license plate.

