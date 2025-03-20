Hochul Seeks to Ban Masks in New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is reviving efforts to restrict mask wearing in public spaces, bringing the issue to the forefront of state budget negotiations. While details remain unclear, Hochul has indicated that she wants some form of a partial ban on public face coverings to enhance public safety, with exceptions for religious and medical use.
Gov. Hochul Pushes for Mask Ban in State Budget Talks
Hochul has since expressed concerns about people using masks to hide their identities while committing crimes. The proposed ban is not yet part of Hochul’s formal budget plan, but she has been discussing it with lawmakers.
The issue is controversial, even within Hochul’s own party. Critics argue that a mask ban could impact public health. Others worry that a ban could be used to target protesters. Many demonstrators wear masks to avoid being identified, particularly amid fears of retaliation or legal consequences.
New York’s History With Mask Laws
New York had an anti-mask law for over 100 years, making it illegal to wear face coverings in public gatherings. However, it was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic as officials encouraged mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the virus. In 2020, the law was officially repealed following protests over racial justice.
Read More: What Distraction-Free Learning Would Mean for Students in NY
Hochul is attempting to include a mask ban in the $252 billion state budget, which must be finalized by April 1. Lawmakers are also debating whether to ban cellphones in schools.
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
7 Of New York State's Most Iconic Natural Landmarks
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Utica and Rome Residents Are Abandoning Central New York for These 15 Appealing Cities
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler