New York Governor Kathy Hochul is reviving efforts to restrict mask wearing in public spaces, bringing the issue to the forefront of state budget negotiations. While details remain unclear, Hochul has indicated that she wants some form of a partial ban on public face coverings to enhance public safety, with exceptions for religious and medical use.

Gov. Hochul Pushes for Mask Ban in State Budget Talks

Hochul has since expressed concerns about people using masks to hide their identities while committing crimes. The proposed ban is not yet part of Hochul’s formal budget plan, but she has been discussing it with lawmakers.

The issue is controversial, even within Hochul’s own party. Critics argue that a mask ban could impact public health. Others worry that a ban could be used to target protesters. Many demonstrators wear masks to avoid being identified, particularly amid fears of retaliation or legal consequences.

New York’s History With Mask Laws

New York had an anti-mask law for over 100 years, making it illegal to wear face coverings in public gatherings. However, it was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic as officials encouraged mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the virus. In 2020, the law was officially repealed following protests over racial justice.

Hochul is attempting to include a mask ban in the $252 billion state budget, which must be finalized by April 1. Lawmakers are also debating whether to ban cellphones in schools.

