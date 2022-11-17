The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown.

HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.

According to the HobbyTown website, the store is opened Monday through Saturday, 10AM through 6PM. The store is closed on Sundays. It is located at 34 Chenango Ave, 4 in Clinton.

For those that don't know, the HobbyTown name is a national brand. HobbyTown was founded in 1985 and opened the first franchise store in 1986. Today, HobbyTown franchise stores span from coast to coast.

With more than 100 HobbyTown franchise stores in over 35 states in the continental U.S., we're the largest brick and mortar hobby retailer in the world and we are always looking for more opportunities to share the love of hobbies."

You can shop the Clinton location online as well here. You can also find them on Facebook.

