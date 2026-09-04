If you were hoping to squeeze in a few more boating days at Hinckley Reservoir before summer officially disappears, you'll want to make other plans.

The New York Power Authority has announced it will temporarily close the boat launch and ramp at Hinckley Dam and Reservoir because water levels have gotten too low for safe operation.

Hinckley Reservoir Boat Launch Closing September 9

According to NYPA, the boat launch and ramp will close at dusk on Tuesday, September 9.

The good news is that the entire reservoir isn't off-limits. The nearby canoe and kayak launch will remain open, and vessels that can be launched directly from the beach may still be allowed on the water at the discretion of the boat launch operator.

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So, if your boat needs the actual ramp to get into the water, you're out of luck for now. But, if you're paddling, you've still got some time.

How Long Will the Boat Launch Be Closed?

That part depends on Mother Nature.

NYPA says it will continue monitoring conditions at Hinckley Reservoir and could reopen the boat launch if water levels rise enough to make using the ramp safe again.

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If conditions don't improve, however, the launch will remain closed for the rest of the season. Canoes and kayaks can continue using their launch area until its regular seasonal closing date of October 1.

A Popular Recreation Spot Along Route 365

The boat launch is located on the north side of Hinckley Reservoir along Route 365. It was built by NYPA in 1985 as a recreational benefit connected to construction of the nearby Jarvis Power Plant.

The facility includes parking for cars and boat trailers, a turnaround area and a launch made of concrete planks extending 200 feet into the reservoir.