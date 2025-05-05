The Motel 6, formerly the Wiffletree Inn in Ilion, is evicting residents after multiple units were condemned for code violations. That’s devastating on its own. But for many families living there, it’s not just people being forced out. It’s pets, too.

According to their Facebook Page, over the years, the Herkimer County Humane Society has stepped in to help with cats and dogs from the Motel, doing what they can without ever asking for much in return. But this time, they’re overwhelmed. And they’re asking for help.

The eviction process has just started, and already the shelter has taken in nine dogs from a single unit: three adult dogs and six newborn puppies, only two weeks old. The puppies were living in the bathroom. Their mother, originally named Porky (more on that later), was doing her best, but now she and her babies need all the care and comfort the shelter can provide.

The dogs are now safe in the care of the Herkimer County Humane Society, where they’ll receive full vet care, including vaccines, spay and neuter procedures, and the daily TLC every animal deserves. HCHS is asking for donations to help offset these costs.

Help Re-Name Porky

The shelter is asking the community to help Porky start her new chapter with a brand new name. Head over to the Herkimer County Humane Society’s Facebook page to drop your suggestion (and make a donation). Three favorites will be chosen for a public vote.

As for the puppies, they’ve already been named: Oak, River, Moon, Willow, Sunny, and Star.

