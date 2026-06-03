Looking for a fun (and free) way to keep the kids active this summer? Here's an opportunity Herkimer County families won't want to miss.

Herkimer County Community College is hosting a free All Sports Camp for children ages 8 to 12 from July 6 through July 9 on its campus in Herkimer.

The camp will run each day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is designed to give kids a chance to stay active, learn new skills, and enjoy a variety of sports in a fun environment.

Who Can Attend?

The camp is open to Herkimer County residents between the ages of 8 and 12. Space is limited, however, and only the first 60 campers who register will be accepted.

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If you've been searching for affordable summer activities, this could be a great option since there is no cost to participate.

What Parents Need to Know

Campers are encouraged to bring their own lunch each day if they prefer. Pizza will also be available for purchase during the camp.

Registration is required. Parents can reserve a spot by emailing Matt Lee at leemc@herkimer.edu and using the subject line: "All Sports Camp".

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Summer camps can add up quickly, making free opportunities like this especially valuable for families.

Whether your child already loves sports or simply wants to try something new, the four-day camp offers a chance to stay active, meet new friends, and have fun before the new school year.

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