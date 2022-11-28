You Can Help Grant A Western New York Make A Wish This Christmas

Thanks to one social media post going viral, you can help grant a wish for a Western New York child by just sending Christmas cards.

According to the posts, The Make a Wish Foundation is granting a wish for Sasha Murphy in Canandaigua. Her wish is fairly simple, she wants to fill her room with Christmas Cards.

The address is below. Thanks!

Sasha Murphy

360 Oak Tree Drive

Canandaigua NY, 14424"

From what we are finding on social media, Sasha is a former child of Make A Wish. She is currently 20, but her final wish is to receive these cards. We will update this story when we find more information.

Can you help? Send a card today. You, your office, your family, you name it.

Important 2022 Christmas Shipping Deadlines For New York State

UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service offer all sorts of services that make sure that you can get your gifts and cards on time. They all offer services like ground, next day or even same-day shipping. Especially if you want to help grant Sasha's wish, you'll want the cards to send on time.

For 2022, the three largest shippers other than Santa (UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service) have announced their 2022 holiday shipping deadlines. They're almost identical to deadlines we looked at in 2021. The only difference is deadlines are a day earlier because Christmas falls on a Sunday.

Do not wait until the last minute to buy, and send out your gifts and cards. Keep in mind the country is still dealing with labor shortages, lingering supply chain shortages, and other factors. You can read the full story on this online here, and find out all of the important dates for 2022.

