Help One Central New York Preschool Rebuild- Donations Needed

Apple Tree Preschool of Whitesboro needs your help. They are currently facing the challenge of starting over and are asking for community support to help.

Apple Tree Preschool Inc has officially become an independent nonprofit organization. That means they are continuing to serve local families with their schooling. The preschool has been known for many years preparing children for kindergarten and beyond.

"We're in a last-minute position of starting over, and we need your help"

A GoFundMe has been set up for the preschool. A goal of $10,000 has been set, and at the time of this article already $3,000 has been raised. They urgently need resources to ensure they can continue to serve the children in their care. Currently they are seeking donations of new or gently used items, including furniture, equipment, school supplies, and toys.

"Any contribution you can make will help us greatly"

The preschool has also set up an Amazon Wishlist to make it easier for you to shop and donate.

"We do not need all brand new, the list is just a starting off point."

In addition to individual contributions, Apple Tree Preschool is actively exploring grants and reaching out to local businesses for donations of no longer needed equipment.

"We are looking at grants and reaching out to area businesses for donating no longer needed equipment, so that hopefully we can close this request for funds soon so you can focus on helping someone else in need. Thank you for all of the support and encouragement we’ve received. We love our students and will continue providing the best we can for them!"

As Apple Tree Preschool embarks on this new chapter, they are asking for your help. You can help donate to the GoFundMe online here.

