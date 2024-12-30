New York Issues Warning On Popular Toy Sold At Dollar Stores

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection has issued a warning about a popular toy this holiday season, calling for its immediate recall.

The MAXX Action Helicopter toy is sold at Dollar General stores across New York. But, it has been found to contain dangerous levels of lead in its black window coating—1.7 times the federally allowable limit.

Dangerous Toy Alert: MAXX Action Helicopter Could Put Your Child at Risk

According to Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley, “As New Yorkers finish up their last-minute holiday shopping it’s critical that they are informed about which toys are safe for their children. During routine product testing, our Division of Consumer Protection has found that the MAXX Action Helicopter toy poses a serious health risk to children due to high levels of lead. I urge Dollar General to pull this item from its shelves immediately and for the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue a recall of this product.”

Why Lead in Toys Is a Big Deal

Lead is a toxic metal that can severely impact a child’s development, including their growth, behavior, and ability to learn. Exposure to lead can also lead to anemia, kidney damage, and hearing loss. Young children, who are more likely to put toys in their mouths, are especially vulnerable to its harmful effects.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald emphasizes, “Parents and guardians should have the peace of mind to know that the toys they buy for their children are safe and free from toxic substances.”

What Testing Found

Routine testing by the Division of Consumer Protection revealed that the MAXX Action Helicopter’s black window coating contains 160 parts per million (ppm) of lead. This level exceeds the federal limit of 90 ppm by 78%, violating the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA).

The toy is distributed by Old East Main Co. and sold at Dollar General Stores statewide. The Division has called on the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue a national recall and urged Dollar General to immediately stop selling the toy.

What You Should Do If You Own This Toy

If you already have a MAXX Action Helicopter at home, the safest course of action is to dispose of it immediately in the trash. Alternatively, you can set it aside and await further recall instructions, which may or may not include refund options.

Keeping Your Kids Safe This Holiday Season

Hazards in children’s products are often hidden, but following these safety tips can help:

Always purchase age-appropriate toys.

Carefully read labels and warnings.

Keep toys in good condition; repair or dispose of broken ones.

Ensure fabric toys are labeled flame-resistant or flame-retardant.

