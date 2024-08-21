Legendary Star Of ‘Twister’ Coming To Central New York

Get ready for an experience this fall that will blow you away. Broadway Utica is hosting a special screening of the iconic 1996 film Twister, along with a live Q&A with Helen Hunt.

This event will be held on Wednesday October 30th between 7:30PM - 10:30PM at The Oncenter of Syracuse. Following the screening, there will be an exclusive live interview and audience Q&A session with Academy Award-winning actress Helen Hunt, who starred as the determined and fearless Dr. Jo Harding.

Released in 1996, Twister quickly became a world-wide classic, grossing nearly $500 million worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its thrilling depiction of nature’s most violent storms. The film’s special effects at the time helped set new standards in visual storytelling. Helen Hunt’s performance as Jo Harding, a meteorologist obsessed with understanding and predicting tornadoes, was pivotal in making the film an enduring classic. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Bill Paxton and her portrayal of a strong, determined female lead won her widespread praise.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Helen Hunt in a live interview, where she will share behind-the-scenes stories, discuss her experiences on set, and discuss the making of the movie. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in the audience Q&A.

For those looking for something extra special, a limited number of VIP tickets are available. These tickets include an exclusive photo-op with Helen Hunt after the event, allowing fans to capture a memorable moment with one of Hollywood’s most beloved talents.

Don't miss this chance to relive the thrills of Twister and get up close and personal with the incredible Helen Hunt. Tickets range between $39 to $133. You can buy them online here.

