Central New York Braces For Intense Heat And Humidity

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a heat advisory for several Central New York counties.

This advisory goes into affect Noon July 15th, and runs through 8PM July 16th. It includes the following counties: Yates, Seneca, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome, and Sullivan. During this period, heat index values are expected to reach up to 95 degrees, posing significant health risks due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. It is recommended to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight, and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. For those working outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) advises scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to mitigate the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Heat stroke is a serious emergency; anyone showing symptoms should be moved to a cooler location immediately and medical assistance should be sought by calling 911. The heat advisory highlights the importance of remaining vigilant and taking proactive steps to ensure safety during extreme heat conditions. For additional information and updates, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local weather reports and heed any further advisories from the National Weather Service.

Other Than The Heat, Watch Out For This:

Also, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon on July 15th.

These thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and locally heavy

rainfall. Download our station app to stay completely updated.

