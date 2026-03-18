If you’ve been saying “I should really do something different”… this might be the push you’ve been waiting for.

Because right now in New York, there is free tuition available for certain healthcare careers. But there’s a deadline creeping up, and once it’s gone… it’s gone.

Free Training for In-Demand Healthcare Jobs

A state-funded program called Caring Gene is covering tuition for people training in healthcare fields.

Careers that are actually hiring, like nurses, medical assistants, and pharmacy techs.

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So far, nearly 2,500 students have enrolled over the past two years… and there’s still funding left for more people to apply.

Programs Still Available

The most popular program right now is Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), but it’s not your only option. If you’ve ever thought about getting into healthcare, these are the programs still open:

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Certified Medical Assistant

Community Health Worker

Licensed Master Social Worker (advanced standing required)

Pharmacy Technician

RN to BSN (accelerated program)

Some of these programs can be completed in just a few months, while others, like LPN, take about a year.

It’s Already Happening in Central NY

About 450 people in the Syracuse area are currently enrolled. The Pomeroy College of Nursing at Crouse Hospital is getting ready to graduate students from the program while local BOCES programs are training future LPNs.

Why the Deadline Matters

Here’s the important part. This program is funded with a requirement that students graduate by spring 2027.

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That means if you’re interested, you’ll need to start this summer or fall (at the latest). After that, there won’t be enough time to complete the program.

What’s the Catch?

In exchange for free tuition, you would agree to work in a healthcare setting for 3 years while serving a patient population that includes Medicaid patients.

It’s designed to help fill real healthcare needs across New York.

How to Apply

If you’ve been thinking about a career change, or just want something more stable, this could be a great opportunity.

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You can check out the details and apply here: https://caringgene.org/