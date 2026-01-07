If you’ve ever said “I’d go back to school if it didn’t cost a fortune”, this one’s for you!

A new program called SUNY Reconnect is making it possible for adults in New York to earn a FREE associate degree at Herkimer County Community College.

We’re talking tuition, fees, books, and required supplies covered, with flexible scheduling and online options designed specifically for people who already have a whole life going on.

What is SUNY Reconnect?

SUNY Reconnect (officially the NYS Opportunity Promise Scholarship) is designed for adults who want to go back to school, finish what they started, or finally earn a degree without drowning in debt.

It’s ideal if you’re working, raising a family, or just ready for a career shift that actually pays.

Who’s eligible for SUNY Reconnect?

You may qualify if you live in New York State, are 25–55 years old, do not already have a college degree and enroll in an approved associate degree program (full-time or part-time).

Already have some college credits? Took a few classes years ago? Even earned a certificate? You’re still eligible, and those credits may count toward your degree.

What does “free” actually cover?

After all other financial aid (like Pell or TAP) is applied, SUNY Reconnect covers tuition, fees, books and required supplies.

The only things not covered are housing, transportation, and other non-academic expenses.

Flexible options for real life

You can attend full-time or part-time (as long as you take at least 6 credits per semester), and you’ll have up to 10 semesters to complete your degree. If life happens and you need a break, you can take up to a year off and still remain eligible.

Plus, adult learners receive dedicated advising and personal support, so you’re not trying to figure everything out on your own.

Eligible degree programs at Herkimer

Some of the in-demand programs included are:

Childhood Education (A.S.)

Computer & Network Security (A.A.S.)

Computer Science (A.S.)

Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics (A.S.)*

Electrical Technology (A.A.S.)

Engineering Science (A.S.)

Health Professions (A.S.)

Physical Therapist Assistant (A.A.S.)

Quality Assurance – Science (A.S.)*

*Available online

Want to learn more? Attend the info session

Herkimer is hosting a virtual SUNY Reconnect Information Session on Thursday, January 8 at 5:30 p.m., where you can get all your questions answered.

You’ll walk away knowing:

If you’re eligible

Which program fits your goals

How to apply

What your next steps should be

If going back to school has been sitting on your “someday” list, this might be your sign. A free degree, flexible scheduling, and real career options, that’s not something you see every day.

Registration is required, so be sure to sign up for the January 8 info session and get the details straight from the source.