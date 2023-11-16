New York Post reports that "acclaimed Irish filmmaker and photographer vanished in the Big Apple more nearly two weeks ago — and was possibly last spotted at a Queens beach."

According to the reporting led by NBC4 New York,

Police are asking for the public's help in the search for an award-winning filmmaker who vanished more than 10 days ago after leaving his Brooklyn home. Ross McDonnell, 44, was last seen on Nov. 4 leaving his apartment on Taaffe Place in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on a bicycle, according to police. The bicycle was later discovered locked at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens, according to authorities. McDonnell's friends later found some of his clothes on the beach and think he may have gone for a swim that evening, despite the chilly temperatures. His friends said he is a good athlete and swimming is not out of the ordinary for him.

Friends and family of McDonnell are understandably alarmed that Ross has been missing for nearly two weeks. They told police that "He was last seen wearing a red, puffy North Face vest, black and white sneakers, and dark colored khaki pants."

"He was last seen last Saturday night, the alarm was sounded on Sunday, we don’t know much more than that," Gene Gallerano, a close friend of Mr. McDonnell, told The Irish Times.

"It’s been a very, very emotionally heavy week."

Police have been asking that "anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish calling 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)".

This is a developing story.

