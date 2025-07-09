A late-night food delivery took a dangerous turn when a driver was confronted by a man armed with a hatchet.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Car With Hatchet

According to New York State Police, Paul D. Byron, 43, of New Scotland, was arrested on June 29, 2025, following a violent altercation involving a food delivery driver the night before.

The incident happened around 11:48 p.m. on June 28. A delivery driver, attempting to drop off food, arrived at what turned out to be the wrong home. That’s when Byron reportedly came outside wielding a hatchet and confronted the driver, who was still inside their vehicle.

Wrong Address, Right to Be Afraid

Police say the driver tried to explain the mix-up, but Byron allegedly threatened them while still holding the weapon. When the driver began to leave, Byron allegedly struck the vehicle multiple times with the hatchet, causing visible damage.

Thankfully, the driver was not physically harmed and was able to get to a safe location before contacting law enforcement.

Multiple Charges Filed Against New Scotland Man

Troopers located Byron at the residence and took him into custody without further incident. He was processed at the State Police barracks in New Scotland and charged with:

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Menacing in the Second Degree

Byron was issued an appearance ticket and released.