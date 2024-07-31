Get The Scoop- Happy Hour Ice Cream + Now Open In Rome

A new spot for ice cream lovers has opened its doors in Rome. Happy Hour Ice Cream + is ready to serve the community.

Located at 148 Erie Blvd East in Rome, Happy Hour Ice Cream + offers a unique experience for ice cream fans of all ages. Their ice creams are crafted to perfection, boasting an array of flavors that cater to every palate. From classic favorites like vanilla and chocolate to more unique options like lavender honey and spicy mango.

"Taste our exceptionally creamy ice creams with a variety of flavors that will blow your mind. Enjoy your scoops while relaxing on our outdoor sittings."

The outdoor seating area at Happy Hour Ice Cream + provides a relaxing atmosphere where you can savor each and every scoop. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or enjoy a sweet treat with friends and family, you now have a new option.

According to Facebook, their current hours are 2PM to 9PM.

"From classic favorites to unique, mouth-watering creations, there's something for every ice cream lover. Swing by and treat yourself to the best scoops in town—you won’t be disappointed!"

You can check out all sorts of local reviews on their Facebook page.

Rome Victim Recovery Fund Applications Now Being Accepted

The road to recovery is long for those devastated by the Rome tornado, but a fund has been set up to help those with the greatest need and applications are now being accepted. You can read more from WIBX online here on how to apply and access the application.

