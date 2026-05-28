There’s a local organization making sure kids in Central New York feel celebrated on their birthdays, and now the community is getting a chance to learn more about how to help.

The nonprofit Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha will host a public meet-and-greet at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Rome Polish Home on South George Street in Rome.

The event is designed to introduce the organization to more people in the community while sharing ways volunteers, businesses, schools, and families can get involved.

What Is Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha?

Founded in Rochester in 2017, Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha helps provide birthday gift bags to children in need in kindergarten through second grade. The organization launched its Central New York chapter in Rome in 2020 and has continued to grow ever since.

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The group currently celebrates 575 students across Gansevoort, Hughes, and Bellamy elementary schools. Organizers are also preparing 110 special birthday bags for children in Rome and Utica who have birthdays during summer vacation when school is not in session.

According to the organization, the goal is to make sure every child deserves to feel celebrated on their birthday. Many of the schools they partner with serve families living at or below the poverty line.

What’s Inside the Birthday Bags?

Each birthday bag includes wrapped gifts, fun treats, books, hygiene items, and everyday essentials to help children feel special and cared for on their big day.

The organization says the birthday bags are designed to create joyful memories while also helping families who may be struggling financially.

Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha Meet-And-Greet Planned in Rome

The June 4 event is part of a yearlong capstone project through the Leadership Mohawk Valley Class of 2026.

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The meet-and-greet will include music, refreshments, and organization leaders will discuss future plans and community involvement opportunities.

How to Volunteer or Donate to Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha

Organizers say there are several ways the community can support the program, including:

Donating toys, books, hygiene items, socks, underwear, and snacks

Making monetary donations

Volunteering to wrap gifts or assemble birthday bags

Hosting donation drives

“Adopting” a classroom through schools, workplaces, clubs, or community groups

The organization is entirely volunteer-based and works with community groups, youth organizations, and local supporters to keep the birthday bags going year-round.

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More information about the organization, volunteering, donating, or classroom sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha website.

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