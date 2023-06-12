Here’s Where To Find The Happiest Town In New York- It’s In Upstate

Here in New York, we have a bad reputation for not being the nicest. If you need to find a happy town in New York, luckily you won't have to leave Upstate New York.

Only In Your State came up with the "Friendliest Town In New York" and lucky for us it's in Upstate. The honor goes to Saratoga Springs. Not only can they be credited for inventing potato chips, they are also nice and kind too:

This town is famous for its natural springs, horse racing track, and wonderful cultural scene. It just so happens it’s also one of the friendliest towns in New York. We all have periods where we’re just not feeling at our best: maybe work or family problems have you worried. Next time you’re feeling a little down, take a day trip in New York to this small city for a great pick-me-up."

Their argument why Saratoga Springs wins this title makes a lot of sense. They highlighted the fact that the city has gorgeous scenery, it is full of historic parks and streets, you can ride an antique carousel, and they highlighted the farmers market. They also mention how the residents in the area are extremely kind and nice to tourists of all ages.

There's tons to do at Saratoga Springs State Park, including several museums. The park is also home to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, which features tons of concerts and festivals throughout the year."

Do you have another nominee for friendliest town in New York State? Text us on our station app.

