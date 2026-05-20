If you recently picked up bakery rolls at Hannaford, you may want to double-check your kitchen.

The grocery chain is recalling select Nature’s Promise ciabatta rolls after discovering the products may be missing an important allergen warning on the packaging.

According to the recall notice, certain rolls sold in Hannaford bakery departments could contain egg that was not declared on the label.

Nature’s Promise Ciabatta Rolls Recalled

The recall affects Ciabatta Rolls with purchase dates between May 10 and May 18.

Nature’s Promise Ciabatta Rolls

8-pack (13.5 oz.)

UPC #: 04126877522

Nature’s Promise Cheddar Ciabatta Rolls

8-pack (16 oz.)

UPC #: 04126877708

Why This Hannaford Recall Could Be Serious For Some Customers

For most people, this may just sound like a labeling issue. But for anyone with an egg allergy, undeclared allergens can become a serious health risk.

Turning Stone Just Dominated New York’s Best Casino Dining Rankings

Read More: Turning Stone Dominated NY’s 2026 Dining And Nightlife Rankings

Customers with egg allergies are being told not to eat the recalled rolls.

Hannaford is also encouraging shoppers to check pantry shelves, refrigerators, and freezer areas in case the products were stored away after purchase.

How To Get A Refund For The Recalled Ciabatta Rolls

Customers who purchased the recalled products can bring them back to their local Hannaford store with a receipt for a full refund.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact their local Hannaford store or call Hannaford Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.