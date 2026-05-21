There’s something special about small towns where people still smile, wave hello, and gather together for community events. It's like a scene from a Hallmark movie!

And, one Central New York village is getting national attention for exactly that.

According to World Atlas, Hamilton, NY was named one of the “12 Most Welcoming Towns in the United States.”

Hamilton, NY Named One of America’s Most Welcoming Towns

World Atlas said Hamilton stands out because of its small-town charm, beautiful scenery, and strong community feel.

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The village is home to Colgate University and is known for its friendly atmosphere and local events that bring people together.

World Atlas Highlighted Hamilton’s Community Events

According to World Atlas, what makes Hamilton so charming is how welcoming the town is.

There are plenty of farmers markets, local shops, and fun events on the village green, and Earlville Opera House.

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World Atlas highlighted “Thursdays on the Village Green,” where families can enjoy free kids activities and live music during the summer.

Hamilton Was Listed With Famous Towns Across the Country

Hamilton made the list along with towns from states like Texas, Vermont, South Carolina, and Wyoming including:

Bar Harbor

Jackson

Fredericksburg

Burlington

That’s pretty big recognition for a small Central New York village.

Why People Love Hamilton, NY

Hamilton is one of those places that feels peaceful and friendly.

People enjoy walking through the village, supporting local businesses, and spending time at community events. It’s nice seeing a Central New York town get recognized for being a place where people feel welcome.