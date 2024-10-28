Halloween Treats That Will Tick Off New Yorkers

Halloween is celebrated with the costumes and candy. What candy would tick off New Yorkers to receive?

Experts from the dental clinic Inglewood Family Dental warn about the most popular Halloween treats that could harm your child’s teeth and offer alternatives to satisfy their sweet tooth. We all understand that. They say that some of the worst candies this year include Candy corn (They have nicknamed Cavity Corn), and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups:

When eating Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, you are not only treating yourself but also the bacteria in your mouth. These bacteria thrive on sugar, and with one serving containing 21 grams of sugar equating to consuming five teaspoons, bacteria can produce acids that erode tooth enamel, increasing your risk of cavities."

They did list some better alternatives for a Halloween treat, and that's why we jokingly say it could tick off New Yorkers:

Zollipops

Zollipops contain zero grams of sugar and help neutralize acidity in the mouth.

Chocolate

Chocolate, though still sugary, can be a better option than sticky or hard candies because it is easier to clean off teeth. Dark chocolate is a healthier option than milk chocolate. It contains less sugar and includes polyphenols.

Sugar-free Candies

Sugar-free candies are a great alternative for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth without risking their oral health.

Arash Ravanbakhsh, an expert from the dental clinic Inglewood Family Dental commented: “While Halloween is a fun and festive time, parents play a key role in protecting their children’s teeth. It’s important to remember that many popular treats threaten oral health. Opting for less harmful treats and encouraging kids to maintain good oral hygiene habits is crucial. Limiting sticky, sugary candies and replacing them with healthier alternatives can go a long way."

So yes, we understand healthier options are probably better. So we jokingly say tick off on this article, just from the standpoint that we are talking about candy.

