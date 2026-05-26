An unusual situation inside an Upstate New York middle school is now under investigation after officials say a custodian had secretly been living inside the school for months.

Custodian Allegedly Lived Inside Albany Middle School For Months

According to reports from the Albany Times Union, a custodian allegedly created a bedroom inside Hackett Middle School and lived there for an extended period of time.

The employee has since been suspended with pay. Officials said the matter has been turned over to police, while the district attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, and the custodian’s name has not been released.

School District Says Overtime Investigation Led To Discovery

Apparently, the district first began reviewing overtime records after noticing labor costs were higher than expected during the budget process.

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Officials reportedly found several employees had falsely claimed overtime hours. Multiple custodians were disciplined but remain employed by the district.

During that investigation, officials say they uncovered evidence that one custodian had been living inside the school building.

Authorities reportedly obtained video evidence during the investigation. School officials declined to say exactly where inside the school the custodian was living or how the arrangement went unnoticed for months.

Where Is Hackett Middle School Located?

Hackett Middle School serves students in grades 6 through 8 and is located near Albany Medical Center in Albany.

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