If it feels like groceries cost more every time you shop... well, you're right.

New government numbers show food prices went up again in April. Grocery prices increased by 0.7% in just one month.

That may not sound like a lot, but those small increases can add up over time. Many families in Central New York are looking for ways to save money while still putting food on the table.

Here are six simple ways to lower your grocery bill.

How to Save at the Grocery Store Food prices are still going up, but there are ways to save. A few small changes today could save you hundreds of dollars over the next year. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM