Grace Jones to Headline ICONIC New York Music Festival

I've never seen Grace Jones live, but I hear her live show is the stuff of legend. Queen Grace is musically before my time, but the fact that she keeps herself relevant in modern music and fashion spaces makes her iconic career worth exploring.

Jones is most recently on my radar by way of Beyonce's new disco-inspired album Renaissance. If you haven't yet binge-listened to the album in preparation for Queen Bey's upcoming world tour --Jones is featured on track 10.

In fashion, Jones began her iconic career in Paris as a model. What a fabulous full circle moment that Paris Fashion Week in 2019 never saw it coming-- when Jones strutted down actress Zendaya's iconic 70's inspired Tommy Hilfiger runway. Just, ICONIC.

For context, Grace Jones started her career around the same time as KISS. The fact that an artist who started their career in the early 70's and is still walking high fashion runways and headlining major New York music festivals is truly something special. If KISS is retiring after 50 years-- I feel like I'm on notice that if I want to see Grace Jones live, now is the time.

Enter The Blue Note Jazz Festival. I've never been. You?

From what I've gathered, The Blue Note Jazz Festival is in its 12th year. The Blue Note site says it's a "who's who of music culture and a hallmark of summer in New York City and Napa Valley — iconic venues and world-renowned artists integral to Blue Note and the history of jazz." Hm. Sounds cute.

According to Billboard reporter Neena Rouhani, "This year’s (New York) festival will happen across a number of New York City venues including the Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, SummerStage in Central Park, Celebrate Brooklyn at the Prospect Park Bandshell, the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village and Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31, where Jones will take the stage.

Although I LOVED the album, I didn't happen Beyonce tickets this tour season (I still have hope). Luckly, I've seen Beyonce thrice before. For me, if I'm going for an ICONIC once in a lifetime experience--I'm collecting my coins to see Grace. You?

For more information and tickets, visit the Bluenote website.

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Music Video Location: See Inside the Estate Take a look at the luxurious 173-acre estate with a vineyard for sale in Quebec where Adele's "Easy On Me" was filmed.

2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet: See All of the Fashion! See all of the looks from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, below.