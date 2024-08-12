Stretch With The Goats- Unique Yoga Coming To Rome

If you're looking for a unique way to close out your summer in Central New York, Goat Yoga is the ticket coming to Rome.

Practicing yoga with goats adds an element of playfulness and stress relief that can "enhance the benefits of traditional yoga." Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting, goat yoga offers a refreshing way to connect with nature, animals, and your own inner peace.

Goat Yoga is coming to Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo of Rome on Thursday August 22nd starting at 5:30PM.

Join us for an unforgettable experience of goat yoga! This fun and unique class combines traditional yoga poses with the playful presence of Fort Rickey's friendly and adorable goats. As you move through your practice, the goats will roam around and interact with you, creating a joyful and lighthearted atmosphere.

According to the zoo, ALL sessions so far this summer have already sold out. You can grab your tickets online before they are sold out.

This class is suitable for all levels of yoga experience, from beginners to advanced practitioners. Bianca DeLuco of Full Lotus Yoga & Wellness will guide you through a series of poses, helping you to stretch and strengthen your body, while the goats provide a playful and uplifting energy.

If you're interested, please bring your own yoga mat (they recommend using a blanket or towel that you can easily wash and don't mind getting dirty), water bottle, and comfortable clothes that you can move in. Also the zoo recommends that you don't forget your camera because there will be plenty of opportunities to take selfies with their adorable goats. Registration is required, because space is limited.

