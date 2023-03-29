Glow In The Dark Kayaking Is A Thing In New York State?

Did you know glow in the dark kayaking is a real thing? You can actually do it here in New York State.

We have a fellow coworker who is a huge fan of The Bachelor. This author has never watched an episode, but apparently the final date that Zach Shallcross took Kaity on in Thailand had glow in the dark kayaking.

While the date itself was anything but smooth sailing, the activity was something we didn’t even know existed! Zach and Kaity took a kayak tour of Thailand’s Mangrove forest, but there was something very different about the kayak - it was a glass-bottom, totally transparent boat allowing them to take in the scenery both from above and below the boat."

Is this even a real thing? Apparently, yes.

There are several places scattered across the North East of the United States where glow in the dark kayaking tours are offered, and could make the perfect date night. Seriously, you will find it in Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Travel + Leisure just posted an article about how a glass-bottom kayak tour in Florida was recently named the “Best Activity in the U.S.” On this tour in Florida, the company also offers nighttime tours where the boats are illuminated by LED lights.

You'd have to imagine New York State would be absolutely perfect for this activity. With the amount of rivers we have, the Adirondacks, Catskills, you name it, we are probably a perfect state for this trend to take off in.

Here are just a handful of places across New York State where you can go on a glow in the dark kayaking adventure.

WE FOUND THIS LIST ON REDDIT AND CHATGPT. Please call ahead and research before you travel to any of these locations, the internet isn't always correct:

1) Saranac Lake New York

Adirondack Lakes and Trails Outfitters offers glow in the dark kayaking tours on Lake Flower. The tours typically take place in the evening and include a guide, equipment rental, instruction, and the kayaks are equipped with LED lights.

2) Rosendale Trestle

The Rosendale Trestle railroad bridge is where Hudson River Expeditions offers glow in the dark kayaking tours under the bridge. You can see the phosphorescent plankton in the water light up as you paddle. According to Reddit, the tours typically take place on weekends during the summer months.

3) Thousand Islands

Adventure Sports offers guided tours that take you through the islands at night, with LED lights illuminating the way. You'll also have the opportunity to see bioluminescent creatures in the water.

Again, these places were found with Reddit and ChatGPT. Please reach out to these businesses first before traveling anywhere.

