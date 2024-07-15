Popular Glow In The Dark Golf Is Back In Herkimer
Don't be afraid of the dark- golf in it. Glow In The Dark Golf is back in Herkimer.
Holland Heights Golf Course is hosting "Glow In The Dark Golf" on Saturday July 27th starting at 8PM. Registration begins at 8:00PM with tee off at 8:30PM. The cost will be $44 per person which includes 9 holes w/ cart as well as a meal to follow. Glow balls will be available for $6.00 a piece or you can always bring your own.
We are going to have a quarter moon the night of the tournament but as always bring enough lights and outdoor gear to prepare for the elements! Call the golf course @ 315-866-8716 to sign up!
Format for this event will be a four person scramble with optional skins game. Holland Heights Golf Course is located at 1228 Steuben Hill Road in Herkimer.
Come and enjoy the always fun and popular glow in the dark golf at Holland Heights!
Summer Night Glow Golf Is Back
It's the 4th Summer Night Glow Golf event happening at Gold Rush Adventure Golf of Westmoreland on Friday July 19th from 9:00PM - 11:00PM. Golf under the stars, with a special twist.
For just $10 per person, they will provide glowing bracelets and necklaces, clubs, and golf balls. The course will be illuminated with black lights, big flood lights, and black light colors in the underpasses. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark fun, Gold Rush will have ice cream, soda, snacks, and souvenirs available for purchase. You can read all about this event online here.
13 Small But Mighty Upstate New York Miniature Golf Courses
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
6 Courses to Play Disc Golf in the Utica - Rome Area
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips