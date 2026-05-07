A former executive director of a Central New York nonprofit focused on empowering young girls through sports and mentorship is facing serious felony charges after investigators say she stole nearly $80,000 from the organization.

According to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and the New York State Police, 44-year-old Nicole S. Weigel of Fonda was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the second degree.

Alleged Theft Targeted Girls On The Run of Central New York

Investigators say Weigel allegedly stole $79,856.88 from Girls On The Run of Central New York between February 2023 and September 2025.

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Girls On The Run is a nonprofit program serving girls in grades 3 through 8, helping build confidence, emotional strength, and healthy habits through physical activity and mentorship programs. Officials say the organization receives funding through donations and school districts across Central New York.

Investigators Say Money Was Used for Trips, Shows, Restaurants

According to investigators, Weigel allegedly used organization funds for personal expenses including:

Hotels and lodging

Car rentals

Restaurants

Broadway shows

A mountain bike

Kayaks

ATM cash withdrawals totaling more than $15,000

Authorities also claim that while on an approved work-related trip to Las Vegas, she allegedly used nonprofit funds for entertainment, dining, and a performance at the Sphere.

Officials say Weigel was the only person with access to the organization’s debit card and bank account during her time as executive director.

Investigation Began After Complaint Filed

The investigation reportedly started after a complaint was filed in October 2025. Then New York State Police then partnered with DiNapoli’s office to conduct a forensic audit and joint investigation.

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In a statement, DiNapoli said the defendant allegedly “betrayed her position of trust” by diverting money intended to help young girls.

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said police will continue pursuing cases involving financial crimes tied to youth organizations and nonprofits.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Weigel was arraigned May 5 in Otsego County and is scheduled to return to court today.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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