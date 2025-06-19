In the early hours of June 17, a zoo in Central New York experienced a heartbreaking loss with the passing of a newborn Masai giraffe calf. The calf was born to four-year-old giraffe Kura, a first-time mother, who gave birth under close watch from the zoo’s Animal Care and Health teams.

Calf Showed Immediate Signs of Distress

Unlike most giraffe calves, who stand shortly after birth, this calf was unable to do so. Staff at the Seneca Park Zoo observed signs of paralysis in the left rear leg and closely monitored the situation for several hours. Ultimately, veterinarians made the painful but humane decision to euthanize the calf.

“We could see the calf was incapable of standing on its own, and we determined the calf had nerve damage causing paralysis,” said Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney. “Because it was a nerve and not a musculoskeletal injury there was not a way to splint the leg, and the prognosis was fatal. In addition, the calf was underweight, which may indicate there were other issues as well.”

First-Time Giraffe Moms Face Big Risks

Giraffe births carry significant risks, especially for first-time mothers like Kura. According to zoo officials, there is nearly a 50% chance that a newborn giraffe calf will not survive. Causes range from birth defects and injuries to underlying health conditions.

When Kura was transferred to Seneca Park Zoo in late 2024, staff suspected she might be pregnant, but she was too young and too unfamiliar with procedures like ultrasounds to confirm it without causing extra stress. Instead, the team relied on close observation. When signs of pregnancy became clear, Kura was given a carefully adjusted diet and monitored around the clock.

Kura is Doing Well and Back with Her Herd

Following the loss, Kura has rejoined the giraffe tower and is reportedly doing well. She continues to receive attentive care and support from the zoo’s dedicated staff.

Seneca Park Zoo is home to five Masai giraffes, an endangered species native to East Africa. They’re part of the AZA’s Species Survival Plan and SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) program. They’ve also been supporting giraffe conservation efforts since 2018.

Read the zoo’s full statement here: Seneca Park Zoo Announcement

