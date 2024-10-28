Be Aware Of A Gift Card Scam Happening Right Now In New York

Warning- A new gift card scam is happening in Central New York. Here's what you need to watch out for:

The Herkimer Police Department is issuing a warning about phone scams involving gift cards throughout the Central New York region. Herkimer Police Department Chief Mike Jory has alerted local residents via social media about the latest scam sweeping the area:

We have received complaints from residents that they have been called by members of the Village of Herkimer, NY Police Department and the Herkimer County Government Sheriff's Office claiming that the individual either missed a Court date, has a warrant, or has unpaid fines. In come cases, the caller has indicated that they were Chief Jory, Sheriff Scherer or indicated that they were acting on our behalf."

Once the call happens, the caller directs the person to purchase several gift cards, provide the numbers on the back (in lieu of cash) and mail the cards to either the Village of Herkimer or the Herkimer County Treasurer.

So Again- Watch Out For This

1) The caller claims that the person has missed a court date, has an outstanding warrant or owes unpaid fines.

2) The caller instructs the victim to purchase gift cards and provide the numbers from the back of those cards.

"I have spoken with Sheriff Scherer this morning, and we assure you, this is a scam and that we would never authorize this type of activity. "

If you have any further concerns, you can contact the Herkimer Police Department, or your local police department for similar calls and suspicion of scam.

