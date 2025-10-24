Tapping your card or phone to pay has become second nature. It’s quick, easy, and convenient. But according to the Better Business Bureau, scammers have found a creepy new way to steal your money without ever touching your card. It’s called ghost tapping, and it’s popping up across New York.

What Is “Ghost Tapping”?

Ghost tapping is a tap-to-pay scam that targets credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, which is the same tech that makes Apple Pay and contactless cards work.

Here’s how it happens:

A scammer gets close to you in a crowded space (like a festival, store, or train station).

They use a wireless payment reader to charge your tap-enabled card or phone without you realizing it.

Sometimes, they’ll disguise it as a fake vendor, charity, or student fundraiser, convincing you to tap before you even check the screen.

In some cases, the scammer only charges a few dollars to avoid fraud alerts, making it harder to notice until it’s too late.

Red Flags to Watch For

If you’re asked to tap quickly without seeing the total, walk away. Other warning signs include:

Someone hovering close or bumping into you in a busy area.

Requests for small “donations” or “quick payments” with no printed receipt.

Strange or repeated small charges showing up on your bank statement.

How to Protect Yourself

The BBB says a few small steps can keep your money safe:

Use an RFID-blocking wallet or sleeve to stop unauthorized taps.

Always confirm the business name and amount on the screen before tapping.

Set up bank alerts so you’re notified after every transaction.

Check your accounts daily. Ghost tappers often make multiple small charges.

In crowded or unfamiliar areas, stick to chip or cash payments instead.

What to Do If It Happens to You

If you suspect ghost tapping or see suspicious charges:

Contact your bank immediately and freeze or replace your card. Dispute any fraudulent transactions. Report the scam to BBB Scam Tracker to warn others.