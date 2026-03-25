There’s a nationwide baby contest happening right now with a $50,000 prize attached to it… and families in Central New York can enter.

The iconic Gerber Photo Search is officially back, and it’s basically America’s cutest competition where your kid could end up becoming the next face of one of the most recognizable baby brands in the world.

What Is the Gerber Photo Search?

The Gerber Photo Search is an annual nationwide contest where parents submit photos of their kids for a chance to be named the official “Gerber Baby.”

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Winners are featured in Gerber’s marketing campaigns, social media, and promotions throughout the year, essentially becoming the brand’s newest spokesbaby.

And yes… there’s money involved.

How It Works (And What’s New This Year)

For 2026, Gerber is doing things a little differently.

The contest, now called “Behind the Baby”, is focusing not just on the baby, but also the story behind them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parents can submit a photo of their child (up to age 5)

You’ll also include a short story about a meaningful moment

Entries are due April 12

Winners are selected based on personality, expression, and story

And the prizes?

Up to $50,000 for younger winners

Additional prizes for older age groups

Not exactly pocket change for submitting a cute pic you already have on your phone.

The Gerber Baby Legact

The Gerber Baby legacy goes all the way back to 1928, when the original baby face became one of the most recognizable logos in the country.

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The Photo Search was created decades later after parents kept sending in photos saying their baby should be the next Gerber face.

Since then, thousands of families enter every year, and winners often go on to national attention, brand partnerships, and a pretty unforgettable story to tell when that kid grows up.

Should You Enter?

Look, not every baby is going to win.

But Gerber has made it clear over the years that they’re not just looking for “perfect”. They’re looking for personality, expression, and real-life moments.

Translation: your kid doesn’t need to be a tiny supermodel. They just need to be themselves.

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And if nothing else, you’ll end up with a really cute photo and a story you’ll probably keep forever anyway.

Trendiest Baby Names for 2026 If a brand-new bundle of joy is coming to your home in 2026, and you're looking for a trendy name, below are the top suggestions from Nameberry and The Bump. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio