New York Woman Arrested For Child Exploitation After Cyber Tip

A 23-year-old woman from Hudson Falls has been arrested and charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation, according to New York State Police.

Gabriela M. Smith was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony, and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

The arrest followed a joint investigation led by State Police in Greenwich, with assistance from the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce, Hudson Falls Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Police say the investigation began after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigators searched Smith's home and found evidence that she allegedly owned and produced pictures and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

Smith was arrested at the Hudson Falls Police Department and transported to State Police in Greenwich for processing. She was then taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility, where she is being held pending arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

