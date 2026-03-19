If you get a call or email saying you missed jury duty and now need to pay a fine immediately… don’t panic. It’s a scam.

This is one that’s been popping up more often, and it’s catching people off guard because it sounds pretty believable.

Here’s how the scam works

The FTC has a warning about the latest scam where someone contacts you claiming to be a U.S. Marshal, police officer, or court official. They’ll tell you that you missed jury duty and now there’s a warrant out for your arrest.

Then they pressure you to pay right away to avoid being taken into custody.

The red flags to watch for

There are a few big signs this isn’t legit:

They demand payment over the phone - Courts don’t collect fines this way.

They tell you to pay using gift cards, apps, crypto, or wire transfers - That’s a major scam warning sign.

They ask for personal information - No court is going to call and ask for your Social Security number or birthdate.

They create urgency - Scammers want you to act fast before you have time to question it.

Jury duty is something most of us have dealt with (or worried about), it’s easy to second guess yourself in the moment. That’s exactly what scammers are counting on.

What to do if you get one of these calls

Don’t respond. Don’t send money. Don’t share any personal information.

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If you’re unsure, go directly to your county court’s official website or call them using a verified number, not anything provided in the message.

If you already responded

If you sent money or gave out information, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and contact your bank or payment provider as soon as possible.

10 Outfits That Can Get You Kicked Out of Jury Duty Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela