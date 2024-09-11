Frightfully Fun Friday The 13th Planned For Central New York

If you are looking for a fun local way to celebrate Friday The 13th here in Central New York, you'll want to head to Rome.

Skate-A-While Longer is hosting their Reopening Extravaganza on Friday The 13th.

Get ready to lace up your skates and roll back into the fun because Skate-A-While Longer is reopening after a summer break! Join us for a spine-chilling night of skating on Friday the 13th—and this time, it’s going to be an extra special treat!"

They have a surprise special guest that hasn't been announced yet. Who could it be?

Dress to impress in your most terrifying, eerie, or imaginative costume and you could win a fantastic prize! It’s your chance to showcase your creepiest attire and snag a reward for the best spine-tingling look.

The party will be held on Friday, September 13th between 7PM - 10PM at their location of 220 Ridge Street in Rome. Tickets are $13 at the door, plus rentals if needed. For safety reasons, masks that cover the face are not allowed while skating. Instead, they recommend using face paint to complete your look.

Don’t miss out on this frightfully fun night—grab your skates, your most fearsome costume, and get ready to roll! See you on the rink for an evening of chilling thrills! Let’s keep the fun rolling smoothly!"

Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in many cultures, primarily due to superstitions surrounding the number 13 and the day Friday. The fear of this day, known as "paraskevidekatriaphobia," may have historical roots in events like the arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307, or biblical associations with the Last Supper and crucifixion. Despite its reputation, there's no scientific basis for increased bad luck on this day, though it's still a popular subject in movies and folklore.

