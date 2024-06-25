Another Ice Cream Recall Affects Central New York Shoppers

It looks like another ice cream recall is now affecting Central New York shoppers. Nearly 70 ice cream products are recalled after listeria was revealed in testing.

Here's What We Know

Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date, and at the time of this article being published.

What Products Does This Affect?

A notice posted on the FDA's website warns that products included in the recall are ice cream sandwiches, ice-cream cakes, and ice cream cones from Hershey's, Jeni's and Friendly's. All of these products are sold in New York and the North East.

What Is Listeria Monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes are an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

How Do You Know What's Affected?

Products were distributed nationwide, and available in retail locations and direct delivery. A full list of the recalled products can be found here. Aside from what's listed, no other Totally Cool Inc. products are impacted by this recall, according to the company.

What To Do If You're Affected

Consumers who have recalled product in their possession are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363- 7801 and regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com, between 8am and 4pm eastern, Monday to Friday.

