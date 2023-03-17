Upstate New York Free Weekly Tarot Reading For Week Of March 20th

Would you like some extra spiritual guidance in life? Want some answers? Try Upstate New York's free weekly tarot card reading for the week of March 20th 2023.

This reading is directed towards the week of March 20th 2023. However, you might be able to look at these cards and have them call to you at a later date for the situation you're going through.

As Doc Brown says in Back To The Future 3:

"Your future hasn't been written yet. No one's has. Your future is whatever you make it. So make it a good one."

Take this reading as guidance, whether you believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the thrill of picking a card.

The deck we are using for the reading is Oceanic Tarot. It has 78 cards with all sorts of pictures, words, and guidance:

Discover the ancient art of tarot with this beautiful ocean-themed set of 78 cards and an accompanying book, stunningly illustrated by Jane Delaford-Taylor. The traditional major and minor arcana are translated into a magical world of mermen, mermaids, and sea creatures."

You can find this deck online, in stores, you name it. When we read from this deck, we don't read traditionally. We read using the pictures as guidance, sometimes the words, sometimes details in the card that stand out.

This reading is for entertainment purposes only.

Below you will find 5 cards. The cards are number 1 through 5 from left to right. Pick one card, pick 2, pick all if you want. I will provide my guidance and feelings on each card as you scroll down.

