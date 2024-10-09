Need Weekend Plans?- FREE Fun In Central New York On Saturday

Your family is invited for some free fall fun in Central New York on Saturday at the Utica Zoo.

Children under age 12 will be able to enjoy a visit to the Utica Zoo for free on Saturday, October 12th, thanks to the Slocum-Dickson Medical Group pediatric department. They have partnered with the zoo for a day of free admission.

In addition to the zoo’s array of animals, pediatricians from Slocum-Dickson will be at the zoo from noon to 3PM to meet with families and answer questions, providing information on a variety of health topics. There will also be an opportunity for a lucky winner to have an encounter with the camel which will be given away while the pediatricians are visiting the zoo.

The Utica Zoo is located at 1 Utica Zoo Way in the city of Utica. It's the home to approximately 200 exotic and domestic animals. Each year, the zoo welcomes over 80,000 visitors annually. They are open daily from 10AM to 4:30PM.

Your Family’s Favorite Halloween Event Is Back In Central New York

Spooktacular is the Utica Zoo’s classic Halloween and harvest celebration. Each and every fall, families from all over enjoy the many trick-or-treat stations and so much more. This year you'll find plenty of food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, keeper talks, and animal meet-and-greets.

This years Spooktacular will be held on October 19th and October 20th from 10AM to 3PM each day. The zoo itself will remain open until 4:30pm both days. The Utica Zoo Spooktacular Harvest Festival is an all-ages event and costumes are encouraged. You can learn more online here.

Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo? Gallery Credit: Carl

The 10 Deadliest Animals at the Utica Zoo, Ranked Thankfully, the Utica Zoo is pretty safe. But that doesn't mean you'd want to come face-to-face with every single animal who lives there. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips