If you are looking for ways to make the holiday season magical without spending extra money, December brings a long list of free events, crafts, photos and activities for kids around Central New York. Several local celebrations are returning this year, and national retailers are also offering fun make-and-take projects and photos with Santa at no cost.

From festive markets to story time at Munson and build events at big stores, there are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit without stretching your budget. Several major retailers with Central New York locations are hosting free kids projects, crafts and photos throughout December. Times may vary locally, so check your nearest store.

Local Free Events In Central New York

Santa Mondays in Bagg’s Square

Every Monday in December, Families can stop by for a free visit with Santa. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at 321 Main Street, Utica. Kids get complimentary hot cocoa, candy canes and photos. Local mascots from Utica Comets and Utica City FC make surprise appearances.

Free Winter Break Circus Science Show

December 30

A free performance and workshop with the Super Scientific Circus at Munson. Kids learn science through juggling, balance tricks and comedy.

The Home Depot

Free Craft Event

Holiday Cocoa Mug craft

December 6, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Michaels

Every Saturday in December, stop from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in to make a new kid friendly craft.

JCPenney

Build Your Own LEGO Creator Toucan or Monster Truck December 13, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents will also receive a 10%off coupon!

Lowe’s

Free Build Event. Stop in to build a free sleigh ride toy during this workshop December 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reserve a spot on the Lowe’s website.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Stop in now until December 24 for a free 4x6 Santa Photo. Plus play holiday games and write a letter to Santa.

IHOP

Kids Eat Free from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Now through December 21, with the purchase of an adult entree.

Tips Before You Go

Call or check websites to confirm times

Some activities require reservations

Arrive early for crafts, especially LEGO builds

Dress warm for outdoor Santa visits

Bring your phone for photos and hot cocoa moments

Free activities tend to fill up, so planning ahead helps make the day smooth and fun.

Make December Magical Without Spending Big

The most wonderful part of December is the time spent together. Whether you are doing a DIY ornament, exploring holiday lights, or grabbing a free Santa photo, there are plenty of ways to build memories without spending extra money. Central New York shows up every year with festive cheer, community events and big smiles for kids.

If you know of any other free events around Central New York this holiday season, let us know!

