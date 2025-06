As summer begins across Central New York, the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Food Service Program and Utica City School District (UCSD) are stepping up to make sure no child goes hungry while school is out. Through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a federally funded initiative, free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children 18 years of age and under across dozens of sites in Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison counties.

There is no cost, no paperwork, and no registration required to participate. Meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis, and students must be present to receive their meal. Parents or guardians cannot pick up meals on a child’s behalf. The meals are the same for all children, with no discrimination based on race, gender, income level, or disability.

Read More: Milk Keeps You Hydrated Longer Than Water

Below is the complete list of 2025 summer meal site locations, including participating schools, parks, and community centers throughout the region:

Brookfield CSD – Call 315.725.1109

Dates: July 7 – July 31, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m.

Clinton CSD – Call 315.853.2292

Elementary School (Enrolled Only): July 8 – August 14, Tuesday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.

Village Green: July 8 – August 14, Tuesday & Thursday

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Kirkland Arts Center: July 7 – August 15, Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Frankfort-Schuyler CSD – Call 315.895.7491

Elementary School (Enrolled Only): July 7 – August 14, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:30–8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m.

Herkimer CSD – Call 315.866.8562

Elementary School (Enrolled Only): July 7 – August 15, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:20 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15–11:45 a.m.

High School Pickup (Registration Required): July 3 – August 21, Thursdays

7-day breakfast & lunch meal packs: 12:00–2:00 p.m.

Herkimer ARC Park: June 30 – August 15, Monday–Friday

Lunch: 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Vitolda Klein/Unsplash Vitolda Klein/Unsplash loading...

Mount Markham CSD – Call 315.822.2884

Elementary, Middle, and High Schools (Enrolled Only): July 7 – July 31, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:15 a.m.

Lunch (To-Go): 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Leonardsville Community Ministry (Enrolled Only): July 14 – August 22, Monday–Friday

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES (Enrolled Only): June 30 – August 15, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:20 a.m.–1:15 p.m.

Oriskany CSD

N.A. Walbran Elementary: July 7 – August 15, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 8:30–9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

New York Mills UFSD

Enrolled Only: July 14 – August 8, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 8:45–9:15 a.m.

Van Hornesville-Owen D. Young CSD – Call 315.858.0729

July 14 – August 7, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 9:00–9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m.

Thursdays: To-Go meals for Friday–Sunday

Poland CSD – Call 315.826.0216

Kuyahorra Valley Town Park (Enrolled Only): July 7 – August 15, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 10:00–10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00–12:45 p.m.

Remsen CSD – Call 315.205.4300

Jr./Sr. High School: July 7 – August 21, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m.

Lunch (To-Go): 11:00–11:45 a.m.

Thursdays: To-Go meals for Friday–Sunday

Richfield Springs CSD – Call 315.858.0610

Elementary School: July 14 – August 8, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:25 a.m.

Lunch: 11:20–11:50 a.m.

CDC/Unsplash CDC/Unsplash loading...

Sauquoit Valley CSD

Middle and High Schools (Enrolled Only): July 7 – August 14, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:45–9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:20 p.m.

Thursdays: To-Go meals

Upstate Caring Partners (Enrolled Only)

Tradewinds Chadwicks: July 7 – August 15

Breakfast: 8:00–8:20 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Waterville CSD – Call 315.841.3760

Memorial Park Elementary: July 7 – July 25, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 8:30–8:50 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00–11:40 a.m.

Jr./Sr. High School: July 7 – July 25, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:20–8:35 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00–11:40 a.m.

Town of Marshall (Deansboro): July 7 – August 1, Monday–Friday

Lunch: 12:00–12:40 p.m.

Spooner Park Playground (Oriskany Falls): July 7 – August 8, Monday–Friday

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Whitesboro CSD – Call 315.738.9321

Dunham Manor Park: July 7 – August 15, Monday–Friday

Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church: July 7 – August 15, Monday–Friday

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m.

Westmoreland CSD – Call 315.557.2630

Primary Elementary School (DfAH): July 7 – August 15, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:45 a.m.

Westmoreland Town Park (Served by Primary Elementary): July 8 – July 31, Tuesday–Thursday

Breakfast: 8:00–8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Utica-Based Community Summer Meal Sites

(July 7 – August 22, Monday–Friday, 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)

Cornhill

MLK Elementary

Munson

Rebuilding the Village – Community Center

Watson Williams Elementary

Downtown

Kennedy Plaza

East Utica

Adrean Terrace

Columbus Elementary

Hope Chapel Church

North Utica

Humphrey Gardens

Jefferson Elementary

Parkedge Townhouses

South Utica

Gillmore Village

Hughes Elementary

West Utica

Kernan Elementary

Lincoln Park (served by Tabernacle Church of Deliverance of Christ)

Get our free mobile app

How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget Electric bills are soaring and summer heat is intensifying. Discover practical, money-saving tips to keep your New York home cool without breaking the bank, even as 2025 energy costs hit a 12-year high.