Kids Can See A Free Christmas Movie In Central New York

Over 4,000 Central New York kids will experience the magic of Christmas with this free movie.

Oneida County students in Kindergarten through fifth grade will experience the magic of The Polar Express for free, thanks to a partnership between the Broadway Theatre League of Utica and Oneida County. The screenings will take place at the Stanley Theatre and the Rome Capitol Theatre.

According to WKTV, The Stanley Theatre will host showings on December 16th and 17th at 10:30AM. On December 18th, the Rome Capitol Theatre will welcome students for an additional screening.

“Oneida County is home to the Stanley Theatre and the Capitol Theatre, two gems in our community,” said County Executive Anthony Picente. “This program allows us to expand access to more students, helping them enjoy the Christmas season, while also opening their eyes to the arts and these historic venues. It’s a way to celebrate the season and highlight the richness of our community.”

Tiny NY Town Named One of the 35 Best Christmas Destinations

There's no place quite like New York City during the Christmas season. From the dazzling Rockefeller Center tree to the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Big Apple is a holiday destination you have to experience at least once in your lifetime. It's one of the 35 Best Places to Spend Christmas according to Good Housekeeping. However, it's not the only place in New York State to visit during the holidays. You can read more here.

78th Anniversary Celebration

The 78h Anniversary Celebration of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will run from December 13-15 with several cast members making an appearance this year:

Karolyn Grimes (“Zuzu Bailey”)

Jimmy Hawkins (“Tommy Bailey”)

Donald Collins (“Little Pete Bailey”)