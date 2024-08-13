Free Backpacks And School Supplies Giveaway In Rome This Weekend

Do you need help with school supplies for back to school time? There will be a free backpack and school supplies giveaway in Rome this weekend.

The Rome NAACP is hosting a Back-to-School Bash at Franklin Field of Rome on Saturday August 17th from 2PM - 4PM in collaboration with Connected Community Schools and Mohawk Valley Health System.

There will be a free backpack give away, school supplies, hotdogs, snacks, a scavenger hunt for the kids and much more!"

So for those who attend the event, they can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last. There will also be hot dogs and snacks, along with a scavenger hunt and games for kids. Health screenings will be available during the back-to-school party. You can learn more online here.

Help Donate To Kicks For Kids- Shoes For Kids

Canva/TSM loading...

Are you ready to lace up for a good cause? Kids in Central New York need your help.

We’re partnering with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for this--the second annual Kicks for Kids Sneaker-a-thon--and we need YOUR help. Just browse through this wish list of children’s shoes and purchase a pair. That’s it! Amazon will deliver the shoes and together with The Neighborhood Center, we’ll make sure that they get to the feet of a child in need.

With the new school year just around the corner, it’s important that every child has the bare necessities. Don’t drag your heels. You can select some Kicks for Kids and make a difference today. Learn all about it, and start your shopping now, online here.

Brilliant Northern Lights over Central New York on August 11 A dazzling aurora borealis lit up the Central New York skies over the weekend. Did you see it? Gallery Credit: Robert Wilcox