Own A Slice Of Paradise- Central New York Pizzeria For Sale

Are you ready to dive into a thriving business opportunity in Central New York? Look no further than this pizzeria.

Franco’s Westmoreland is now newly listed for sale. Located at 7295 West Main Street, this business is fully equipped and primed for immediate operation. It could make an ideal venture for you to dive into the local restaurant scene or for a seasoned pizzeria owner looking to expand their empire.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR PHOTOS

Prime Location with High Foot Traffic

Franco’s Westmoreland is strategically situated in an area with high foot traffic, surrounded by residential properties and other successful businesses. The prime location ensures a steady stream of customers, and the ample parking space makes it convenient for patrons to visit.

Fully Equipped and Ready to Go

One of the features of this pizzeria is its internal infrastructure. The large, fully equipped kitchen is ready for your culinary creativity, allowing you to craft everything from classic pepperoni pizzas to out of this world creations. The dining area inside provides a comfortable environment for guests to enjoy their meals, while the covered outdoor dining areas offer a perfect setting for outside dining, rain or shine.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR PHOTOS

An Opportunity for All

For just $99,900, you can acquire this well-maintained establishment and start making “dough” immediately. Get it?

Why Wait? Start Your Culinary Journey Today

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a pizzeria or expanding your current restaurant portfolio, now is the time to act. Contact Kris Joseph - The Ciro & Kris Homes & Marketing Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA today at 315-725-1023 to learn more about Franco’s Westmoreland and to schedule a viewing. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Central New York’s culinary scene

Here's some photos: