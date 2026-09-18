Say it isn’t snow.

Fall has not even officially arrived, but parts of New York are already facing their first frost of the season. And once frost enters the forecast, snow usually is not too far behind.

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its first-snowfall map for the 2026-2027 season. While northern New York could see its first measurable snow sometime in October, most of the state will likely won't see if until November, thankfully. (Sorry skiers!)

But, that means Central New York could be just a few weeks away from its first taste of winter.

Frost Expected in the Adirondacks and North Country

If you live in the Adirondacks or North Country, you may want to cover any sensitive plants before heading to bed tonight.

Read More: New York Skiers Can Visit 14 Mountains With One $350 Pass

Temperatures are expected to get cold enough for widespread frost across those areas Saturday morning.

The Mohawk Valley will also get a chilly start to the weekend, but frost is not expected. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the low 40s overnight.

When Does Central New York Usually Get Its First Snow?

According to National Weather Service climate data, Binghamton has one of the earliest average first snowfall dates in the state at November 1.

Syracuse is not far behind, with its first measurable snow arriving around November 5 on average.

Here is when several New York communities typically record their first measurable snowfall:

Saranac Lake: October 23

Binghamton: November 1

Syracuse: November 5

Buffalo: November 8

Rochester: November 8

Albany: November 16

Poughkeepsie: November 30

Central Park in New York City: December 7

Islip: December 14

For anyone hoping the first snowfall means a free day off from work or school, do not get too excited. Measurable snow only means at least one-tenth of an inch has accumulated. It does not necessarily mean there will be enough to break out the snowblower.

Lake-Effect Snow Can Change Everything

Anyone who has spent a winter in Central or Western New York knows the Great Lakes can have plans of their own.

Lake-effect snow develops when cold air moves over the relatively warm water of the Great Lakes, picking up heat and moisture along the way. Once that air reaches land, it can produce narrow bands of intense snow.

That is why one area can get buried while another town just a few miles away barely sees a flake.

Get our free mobile app

Lake-effect snow does not have a specific start date, but it becomes increasingly possible as colder air begins moving across the still-warm lakes in late autumn.

These Dates Are a Guide, Not a Guarantee

Before you start putting away the patio furniture, the Farmers’ Almanac makes it clear that its map is a climatological guide, not a prediction for one specific storm.

The actual first snowfall can arrive earlier or later depending on elevation, storm tracks, temperatures and the weather pattern that develops this fall.

Read More: Lake Placid Is One of the Best Places in America for a Cozy Fall

The first flakes are also not always the same as the first measurable snowfall. Snow may fall and melt as soon as it hits the ground days or even weeks before enough accumulates to officially count.

What Is New York’s Winter Forecast?

The Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast calls for a tricky combination of rain, sleet, ice and heavy, wet snow across the Northeast.

Inland areas could see several rounds of heavier snow, especially during January and February. Small changes in temperatures and storm tracks will determine whether New Yorkers get rain, freezing rain, sleet or accumulating snow.

In other words, expect snow, sleet and a few surprises. Because when it comes to winter in New York, the only thing we can predict with complete confidence is that it is coming.

What Upstate New Yorkers ALWAYS Say Before a Big Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany