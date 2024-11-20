A First-Ever Christmas Tree Lighting Is Coming To One New York Village

This holiday season, one Central New York village is hosting it's first ever Christmas Tree lighting. You're invited to this magical event.

Imagine Greater Camden is kicking off a brand new tradition with its very first Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony be held on Saturday, November 30th, at 6:00PM in the Village Park.

As the sun sets on the 30th, the Village Park will come alive with the twinkling lights of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The grand tree lighting will be the highlight of the evening, but the fun doesn’t stop there. This event is packed with family-friendly activities designed to make memories and bring everyone closer together.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy live performances from talented carolers and musical acts, the sounds of classic Christmas carols and seasonal favorites will fill the air. For the little ones, there will be a chance to create their very own ornament to hang on the tree, adding a personal touch to the holiday celebration.

Imagine Greater Camden is committed to fostering a sense of unity and joy within the community. This Christmas Tree Lighting is an opportunity for neighbors to come together, celebrate the season, and create lasting memories.

This magical event is completely free and open to all. Whether you’re a Camden resident or visiting from out of town, everyone is welcome to come and join in the fun. For more information about the event, volunteer opportunities, or to stay updated on the latest news, be sure to visit Imagine Greater Camden’s website or check out the Camden Christmas Tree Lighting event on Facebook.

Events and Activities Include: - Invocation from Father Hogan - Camden High School Select Choir Performance - A Reading of “A Visit From St. Nick” by Camden Middle School 5th Graders - Community Christmas Caroling - Proclamation from the Village: Erin Laplante, Camden Village Board - Tree Lighting followed by a Community Sing"

