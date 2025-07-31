If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to shoulder a musket, load black powder by hand, and watch a ceramic target explode on impact, then this weekend's event is for you.

No, it’s not a reenactment with actors yelling in funny accents. This is the real deal. Live fire. Real muskets. Serious Civil War vibes.

More Than Just Paper Targets

This isn’t your average target-shooting event. Instead of aiming at paper bullseyes, participants will be firing at reactive targets like wooden blocks, floor tiles, and water jugs. You’ll hear the snap, feel the recoil, and see the impact. And every hit counts, not just bullseyes.

There will be both antique and reproduction muskets available to try, and plenty of ammo and powder included with admission. Whether you're a history buff, an outdoorsy type, or just want to cross “fire a musket” off your bucket list, this is the kind of event that makes for one heck of a Saturday story.

Where It’s Happening (And How to Join In)

The Greenfield Fish & Game Club in Utica is hosting this first-ever musket target shooting event on Saturday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and just $10 for youth (ages 14–17).

All black powder, musket balls, and percussion caps are included. Just bring your own eye and ear protection, and maybe wear something you don’t mind getting a little smoky.

To sign up, email organizer Christopher Krecidlo at northsouthskirmishassoc@gmail.com.

